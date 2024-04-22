Australians have something to learn from the French

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
I engage in something very miserable every day: I eat last night's left-overs from a plastic box on my desk. It saves me money and it gets me through from lunch (for that is what it allegedly is) to the next evening's meal (also known as tomorrow's alleged lunch).
When I arrived in Australia seven years ago, I admired this frugality.
But, actually, what could be more miserable than last night's pasta reheated to a soggy mess in a microwave, and eaten in front of a computer screen? Maybe catching pneumonia on a rainy day in an out-of-season English resort but not many other things.
The French have a different - and better - conception of the midday meal. It is called lunch.
It is best served in local restaurants far from tourist areas. It is well-priced and, so, affordable to ordinary people. It may involve wine but not too much. Lunchers go back to work.
It is a ritual. At 12.30pm and again at 1.45pm, the restaurant is half empty. It may involve talking to a colleague or a spouse or even a lover or it may just involve communing with a book. The set menu will be best - just trust the patron and the chef. The food will be freshly cooked.
And there will be an important and essential part of this ritual: phones will be invisible. If you want to see text messages, go to the toilets and look secretly, but best of all, forget about them until you leave. You don't need to clutch your phone like it's a baby's comfort blanket.
This prompts a rule: looking at text messages while talking to someone else is deeply insulting. Either do it to insult, or don't do it.
And certainly not at lunch.
I've had some lunches in my time. I used to be a labour correspondent, and labour correspondents used to lunch at a marvellous place in Soho in London called the Gay Hussar. It was run by Hungarians who had fled the country after the Soviet invasion in 1956. It had that central European charm (not to mention an unchanging menu which featured roast goose).
A good lunch was known in the trade as "a double bottler". One was never enough.
Unfortunately - or fortunately - I missed the lunch which ended mid afternoon but where the journos retired to an upstairs room for a sleep on the floor, and then came down for dinner.
I have no yearning for that kind of lunch. Work does need to be done in afternoons.
But something more of a ritual than the plastic box with the soggy spaghetti would be nice.
Germans still believe in canteens, and their works canteens are open to outsiders. You might have roast duck and red cabbage as you sit shoulder-to-shoulder with actors at the Berliner Ensemble. Or you can sample the herring at the Scandinavian embassies. Or the pork knuckle at the police canteen.
Australia needs to discover the canteen. Or at least something more appetizing than last night's reheated misery.
THEY SAID IT: "Most Parisian diners are de facto restaurant critics. Having eaten the same dishes at home since childhood, they know their onion soup" - Simon Kuper
