Australians have something to learn from the French

Joan has had some experience with stupid people. "I watched a young bloke swinging his legs over the edge of Kings Canyon to sit just up from where there was evidence of a not long ago land slip. Also along the Great Australian Bight where signs clearly state 'don't go near the edge because it crumbles into the sea and you can't be rescued', there they are ... lying down to peer over the edge and get a photo. My husband was one, many years ago, and all I could do was yell at him to throw me the car keys."