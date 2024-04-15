The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tink insists environmental merits reviews would not mean 'green lawfare'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
April 16 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Independent MP Kylea Tink insists there is "absolutely room" to challenge ministerial decisions in national environmental law reform, but she has rejected that a suggested move toward merits reviews will lead to drawn-out "green lawfare" in the courts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.