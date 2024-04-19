The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The hidden war relics that even locals don't know are on their doorstep

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated April 19 2024 - 4:38pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I don't know what you're talking about," gasps the lady in the Cathcart General Store, giving me the once over as if I've got less grey matter stashed away in my noggin than the boar head mounted on the wall behind the counter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.