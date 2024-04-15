Environmental decision making means a merits review

The decision to repeal the AAT rather than amend the existing Act governing the Tribunal is a clear indication of starting afresh. Establishing a new tribunal is a trust-restoring initiative following years of governments stacking the AAT with politically appointed members, undermining the impartiality of its decision-making. Former High Court Justice Ian Callinan had directly censured the extent to which former politicians and staffers qualified largely by their Liberal Party connections were chosen as AAT members in his 2018 review of the Tribunal. With that in mind, the current government committed itself to an appointment process which is merit-based and transparent. Indeed, much attention since the Bill's introduction has been placed on the appointment process for members of the Tribunal. Due to concerns from key members of the Senate, affirming fears of the cross bench in the House of Representatives about whether the merit-based process in the new legislation was strong enough, the Bill was sent to the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee for review, with its report due on July 24.