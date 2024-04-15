University student allegedly stabbed woman in head with broken bottle

A university student is accused of stabbing a woman in the head with a broken bottle and hitting her with a frypan during a fight.
The alleged attacker Akoi Maketh, 27, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
She is yet to enter pleas to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, refusing to provide name or address, and providing a false name or address.
Police documents state at 2.17am on Sunday the alleged victim called triple-0, saying there had been a fight between two women at a home in Phillip.
At the home, officers spoke with a different woman, who is said to have identified herself as Akima Achol, but was unable to provide any proof of identification.
Police later confirmed her true identity was Akoi Maketh.
The alleged victim had a deep laceration on her forehead and was bleeding excessively
The alleged victim claimed an argument had broke out between herself and Maketh, and she was hit on the hand with a frypan and stabbed in the head with a broken bottle.
Witnesses claimed Maketh attacked the other woman, who did not want to fight.
Maketh was arrested and taken to the watch house, where she allegedly, again, provided a false name.
Due to her alleged "high level of intoxication and belligerent behaviour" police did not conduct an interview.
She is then said to have refused to have her photograph or fingerprints taken before complaining her heart was hurting, and she had a tightness in her chest.
An ambulance was called and it was recommended she go to hospital, but Maketh allegedly refused upon being told her property would not go with her, and she would be returned to the station once medically cleared.
About half an hour later, police allege Maketh once again refused to provide her name, date of birth and address.
On Monday, Legal Aid duty lawyer Lesley Jayasuriya said Maketh was a student at the University of Canberra and worked part-time in stacking and storage at Woolworths.
Mr Jayasuriya said he had been instructed the name Maketh gave police was another name she had gone by since she was a child.
Prosecutor Julia McLean had argued against bail, saying Maketh had a history of violent offences.
Ms McLean said it was unclear "whether this is totally inexplicable behaviour on part of the defendant ... or whether there was some other context which might explain".
Ultimately, magistrate Jane Campbell granted Maketh bail.
Maketh is set to face court again next month.
