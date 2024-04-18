The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

The Greatest Hits is a simple and sweet look at grief and romance

JL
By Jess Layt
April 18 2024 - 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Greatest Hits

M, 94 minutes, Disney+

Three stars

You know how you can hear a particular song and immediately be taken back to some moment in your past?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.