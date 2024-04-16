The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

New films include a debate about God and a ransom gone wrong

April 16 2024 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Challengers (M, 130 minutes)

Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy turned coach, is married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist) who must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O'Connor) - his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.