New films include a debate about God and a ransom gone wrong

Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy turned coach, is married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist) who must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O'Connor) - his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend.
After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure for ransom, they discover they're locked inside with no normal little girl.
In this subtitled Japanese film, Takumi and his daughter Hana find their simple life threatened by a new business project in the area that will bring "glamping" (glamorous camping) to the region.
On the eve of World War II, Sigmund Freud (Anthony Hopkins) invites author C.S. Lewis (Matthew Goode) for a debate over the existence of God.
Comprised entirely of hundreds of pirated film samples, Soda Jerk's film is a bent suburban musical that bears witness to the psychotropic cultural spectacle of the period 2016 to 2021.
In this Japanese anime, a spy and assassin keep their double lives to themselves but their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows their secrets, unbeknownst to them. Screens in dubbed and subtitled versions.
John Jarratt wrote, directed and acts in this movie about Sal (Gerard O'Dwyer), who has Down syndrome. With his mother dying of lung cancer, Sal sets out to look for his father, a rock band singer his mother had a one-night stand with - 30 years ago.
