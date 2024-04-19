An enticing idea - C.S. Lewis meets Sigmund Freud - is weakly explored here

The film isn't confined to the single location of Freud's densely furnished study. The world outside intrudes with dutiful Anna's frequent calls to her father, and the occasional whine of air-raid sirens. Having to rush to a nearby church to shelter in the cellar with other neighbours is a bonding experience for Freud and Lewis. On other occasions, flashbacks take us to the trench warfare in Europe, and to Vienna before Freud and Anna fled to England. The darkly lit mise-en-scene convincingly evokes the gloom and pessimism of the times, but the low lighting eventually becomes claustrophobic, and you long for the relief of at least one sunny day.