Zendaya's tennis love triangle is impressive straight down the line

With the movie almost entirely focused on the three leads, the performances need to be good, and they are. Zendaya, O'Connor and Faist are obviously well beyond their teenage years, different hairstyles being the main marker to differentiate the past from more recent times. But we're used to seeing overage adolescents in movies and TV and the acting makes up for any niggles. Faist brings out Art's decency but also something a little less admirable, while O'Connor as the somewhat seedier Patrick seems like he might be the one missing the old times the most. And Zendaya is very effective at portraying the different sides of Tashi: the competitor, the flirt, the manipulator and the frustrated professional. At one point she does a grinning "Kubrick stare" and the effect is unsettling.