Finally, closure at last. But this war goes on

I swear to God, when he's finished being a judge, he should deliver classes for young men all over Australia, that women are not consenting just because they are lying there in a drunken stupor unable to fend for themselves. As soon as the judgement was handed down, I texted Saxon Mullins, now director of Advocacy at Rape and Sexual Assault Research and Advocacy. She was the young woman who gave up her anonymity to talk to Four Corners and reveal her story of her alleged 2013 sexual assault and the subsequent criminal trials and appeals.