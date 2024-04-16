The Canberra Times
Joint counter-terrorism taskforce established after alleged Sydney stabbing

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 16 2024 - 10:17am, first published 10:15am
Authorities have declared the alleged stabbing of a Sydney bishop a terrorism incident and will continue to investigate "from all angles", the Australian Federal Police Commissioner has said.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

