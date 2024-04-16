Amid all the turmoil, a politician commits an 'act of profound decency'

The nearby drilling is a brutal intrusion, but the mission in the Hall of Memory is humble.
Alicia Payne is on her knees to flick away dust and polish marble deeply etched with golden words.
On other crisp Canberra mornings, she has a powerful seat across the lake on the hill.
The Tomb of the Unknown Australian Solider, solemn and still amid a major $550 million Australian War Memorial refurbishment, needs the federal member for Canberra's attention.
The nurse, the airman, the sailor and the soldier stare down as stained glass on the still point while bright red remembrance poppies are plucked and placed aside.
The word "devotion" over the door stands out among fighting words as gentle dust brushing of the letters begins.
"He is all of them and he is one of us," the tomb states.
Payne sweeps the dust in the room. She is ahead of a school group which will undoubtedly bring more in the hallowed space.
Outside the hall, she described the duty as a "great privilege" and a "small gesture".
As she shifted the poppies, she said she was mindful of the personal thoughts that each visitor might have had when the flowers were placed.
Her mind also went back to her great grandfather Clarence Elliot, an Anzac who served in Gallipoli and on the Western Front.
"The impact that had on his life and his family was that he took his own life," Payne said, proudly sharing a picture of him, in a recreation, carrying another Australian soldier out of danger.
"I think it's important to reflect on the impact of war. Obviously people who've lost their lives, but for everyone that serves there is impact that continues for them and for generations."
It is act which follows that of others. Anthony Albanese, Peter Dutton, Bill Shorten, Stuart Robert, Craig Kelly and James McGrath have all cleaned the tomb and reflected.
There is nothing more personal for a politician, according to Australian War Memorial Director Matt Anderson, than to clean what is arguably one of the nation's most important and sacred sites.
"It's both an act of reverence, but it's also an act of remembrance," he said.
"It is an act of profound decency by the way for them to actually come in here and take the time to clean the tomb.
"Hopefully, it's also a time for them to pause and to think about the weight of the responsibilities that rests upon them as members of Parliament."
Amid global conflict and domestic attacks in a shopping mall and a church, the world weighs heavy.
"So many in our community are devastated by what we're seeing going on in the world at the moment," Payne said.
"It is a reminder of the sanctity of human life and the loss of innocent life."
Across the lake, the house on the hill and the tomb under a mountain reflect.
