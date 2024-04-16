Best gaming desks in Australia to elevate your performance

Australia has seen an increase in demand for gaming workstations. The ideal workstation can improve a gaming setup by optimising space for numerous monitors, gaming accessories, and bespoke PC setups in addition to offering comfort during extended sessions. We focus focus on the top contenders to buy which stood out to us in the Australian market

Here is our shortlist of the five best gaming desks in Australia:

Why we chose these top gaming desks

Our collection includes games for all skill levels, from casual gamers to those who aspire to be professional gamers.

Best RGB gaming desk for people on a budget

The ultimate gaming furniture designed for the discriminating gamer who demands both performance and style is the Desky RGB LED Gaming Desk. This desk is made of a sturdy metal frame that can support up to 100 kg of weight, so it will remain stable and durable even during the longest gaming sessions.

Its dynamic RGB lighting system, which has over 10 customisable lighting options to turn your gaming space into a captivating spectacle, is at its core. Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of vivid colours catered to your gaming style and mood, from steady hues to throbbing waves.

However, the Desky RGB LED Gaming Desk is a champion of comfort and adaptability in addition to looks. Your gaming accessories will have plenty of place on the roomy surface, which guarantees quick access and organisation. Its elegant shark nose edge elevates the desk's appearance with a hint of refinement.

Sturdy aluminium legs and movable feet provide stability and flexibility for the Desky RGB LED Gaming Desk. Its sturdy design guarantees a solid base for your gaming setup, and its adjustable feet adapt to different types of floors, adding even more stability.

The Desky RGB LED Gaming Desk has amazing features, but it also has various power and cable management options for an ideal configuration. The simple-to-install Mini Cable and Power Tray will free up space on your desktop and simplify it, making for a clutter-free gaming experience.

This desk offers both style and substance with its outstanding features, which include dimensions of 1534x650x750mm and a desktop size of 1500x650x25mm. It is made with premium components like steel, aluminium, MDF panels, and PVC laminate veneer, and it is meant to last a long time.

Pros

Dynamic RGB lighting.

Outstanding cable management system.

Very affordable.

Cons

No features apart from RGB lighting.

One size only.

Best stand-sit gaming desk

Desky is renowned for making some of the best standing desks, and this one is no exception. It was created with stability and adaptability in mind and has all the features that larger gaming desks have to offer but at an affordable price (half the price of Secretlab's static desk below).

The Desky Single Sit Stand Gaming Desk's single motor technology allows it to lift an amazing 80 kg, even though it is lighter. This guarantees sufficient assistance for even the most intricate gaming configurations without sacrificing efficiency.

This desk's fast adjustment speed of 38 mm per second and four programmable heights make it one of its best characteristics. With just a button push, you can go from sitting to standing positions in about 10 seconds.

The textured desktop, which is meant to resemble a mouse pad, provides extra convenience and grip.

This gaming desk ensures a stable and dependable gaming experience because it is built with Desky's renowned stability and solid construction.



Market-leading stability is provided by the heavy-duty frame and 2-stage telescoping legs, and maximum ground contact is ensured by the wide-designed steel feet, which anchor the entire structure firmly. You just can't go wrong.

This gaming desk also includes several practical features, such as an anti-collision system, a 3-year warranty on all parts, and a quiet 45db sound when in motion. You can also add Desky's renowned cable management system and access an assortment of complementary features such as monitor arms and headphone hangars.

For gamers wishing to improve their setup, the Desky Single Sit Stand Gaming Desk offers an economical and comfortable option.



With three sizes to choose from, it stands out as a great option for cost-conscious gamers looking for performance and quality in their gaming furniture because of its strong construction, adaptable design, and cutting-edge features. You can even put an under-desk treadmill underneath to keep active while you game.

Best premium gaming desk

The Secretlab MAGNUS Pro is the best standing desk for broadcasters and gamers alike. With its unique magnetic ecosystem, the high-end gaming station allows you to keep your electronics close at hand and wires hidden. With the Magnus Pro and its larger sibling, the Pro XL, you get plenty of room, durability, industry-best cable management, and stylish appearances. It must be the Magnus Pro/ProXL if you want the best.

With its outstanding desk height range of 65 to 125 cm, three programmable height presets, and a decent 120 kg load capacity, the Magnus Pro has everything a sit-stand desk needs.

Because the full-length cable management tray opens upward at the rear of the desk rather than being fastened to the desktop's underside as it would be on other standing desks, accessibility is enhanced. The management tray is really home to the Secretlab MAGRGB diffused lighting strip, which may greatly enhance your gaming setup and produce a genuine ambient and immersive sensation.

Beyond that, the incorporated digital control panel sets this gaming workstation apart from the rest. Because the Magnus Pro desk's control panel is completely integrated into the desk edge, you may move your ergonomic office chair about the office without worrying about bumping into it.

We consider Secretlab's Magnus Pro to be the best gaming setup ever made. Aside from its sleek and modern design, the Pro is all about making efficient use of desk space in gaming situations when heavy equipment and multiple electronic gadgets are in use all the time.

Although the basic measurements of 150 cm by 70 cm start at $1,059, it is still well worth the extra money because of the features and customisation options. The cost of the Pro XL in the larger version is $1,229 dollars. To put it simply, the Magnus Pro Series is a premium gaming desk for players, even though it costs more.

Pros

Best gaming desk you can buy. No need to upgrade.

Has a customisable desktop and a single-cable power solution.

A professional gaming station is complete with desk accessories and LED lights.

A strong steel frame, a dual motor design, and a respectable weight capacity.

Cons

For non-gamers, an expensive standing desk.

Add-ons are expensive.

Best-selling L-shaped gaming desk on Amazon

For gamers who need to organise their area effectively, the SHW L-shaped desk is a must-have since it provides a fantastic blend of usefulness and space-saving design.

Its L-shaped design conveniently tucks into corners, giving gaming accessories plenty of surface area. Its ergonomic advantages are increased by the detachable monitor shelf, which allows players to adjust the screen height to their ideal level.

This desk also makes organisation easier. Organising paperwork and accessories becomes a simple task with the numerous slots and hooks. With no distractions, this arrangement maintains your gaming space clutter-free for a more immersive experience.

However, even though the desk is highly efficient in terms of space, players who want complete modification may find it constraining due to its constant height. This disadvantage is negligible in light of the desk's overall stability, which is improved by the feet slides that can be adjusted to provide a secure gaming setup even on uneven flooring.

If you're ready to give up some adjustability in exchange for a desk that checks most of the boxes in terms of affordability and usefulness, this is a good option.

Pros

Saves space thanks to its corner shape.

Has a monitor shelf for comfortable viewing.

With movable slides, uneven flooring is simple to balance on.

Cons

Not everyone will find the plastic drawer appealing.

Restricted to an L-shaped arrangement.

The desk's height may not be adjustable for everyone.

Great alternative to the Secretlab Magnus

This Eureka Ergonomic masterpiece not only hits the fundamentals but also adds a few extras. It's more than just a surface for your gaming setup; its built-in functions have been carefully considered for optimal performance. The areas set aside for a cup, headphones, and gaming controls are really convenient.

Stability and style are crucial. Not only is the sleek black design with the texture of carbon fibre visually striking, but it is also durable and strong. In the heat of combat, gamers will understand the importance of a solid desk.

One feature that we're sure many people will find useful is the additional USB ports, which allow you to charge items right at your fingertips. Assembly is required, just like with other furniture, but once it's assembled, you'll have a flexible workstation that can be used for any computer task or game.

Pros

RGB LED lighting to create an immersive gaming environment.

Thoughtful features include a cup holder, controller stand, USB ports, and headphone hook.

Carbon fibre texture for a classy appearance and long-lasting use.

Cons

For non-gamers, the RGB illumination might not be necessary.

Some users may find the process of assembly difficult.

takes up a lot of room, thus it might not be appropriate for smaller spaces.

Compact gaming desk for small spaces

With its contemporary, compact design, the FITUEYES Compact Gaming Desk achieves a balance. We like that it's more than just a desk; in addition to providing a bottom shelf and hutch for storage, it makes good use of vertical space in confined spaces.

Any furniture's installation and stability are its most difficult aspects. This desk takes care of both with an easy-to-follow installation method that users have recommended and with leg tips that can be adjusted. Not only is this fine-tuning essential for attaining the ideal workstation height, but it also guarantees stability on uneven surfaces.

We are aware of the psychological and motivational effects that a gaming desk's design might have on its user. With its simple design, this desk won't overpower a space or compete with gaming gear.

In addition to being incredibly supportive and useful, its aluminium frame and Z-shape design add to its sleek, contemporary appeal. This FITUEYES desk would look great as the focal point of your gaming den or as a subtle accent piece in a multipurpose space.

Pros

Space-efficient with a compact size and additional storage options.

Adjustable height for better ergonomics.

Modern design that's easy to blend with home office or gaming setups.

Cons

For single monitor use only.

May wobble if not assembled properly or adjusted correctly on uneven floors.

Best budget gaming desk

For those who are looking for a dependable and fashionable setup, this best-budget gaming desk could be a great fit. Because of its steel frame and mechanical design, it is made to be sturdy and durable. With its water-resistant and scratch-proof coating, this premium MDF surface is sure to last many gaming sessions.

We value the roomy desktop area that's intended to hold a sizable gaming setup. Its wise design, targeted at serious gamers, allows you to set up two monitors and still have space for your gaming keyboard and other peripherals.

Conversely, you should expect assembly to be a step in the process. Although there are instructions available, there have been reports of difficulties encountered thus far, so some perseverance may be needed.

Despite the gaming desk's perceived 'big' size, real-world user experience suggests that it might not fit everyone's needs. As such, it's important to take into account the given measurements in regard to what your gaming setup requires.

Feedback from users varies; some commend the gaming computer desk for its high quality and simplicity of installation, while others have voiced dissatisfaction with its dimensions and build quality. Even with these conflicting assessments, if the gaming desk's size and assembly issues are acknowledged and taken into consideration, it might be a useful addition to a gaming area.

Pros

Solid construction.

Plenty of room for multiple monitors and gaming accessories.

The surface's resistance to scratches and water improves durability.

Cons

Component fit and assembly problems have been reported.

L-shaped gaming desk with serious RGB lighting

After careful examination, we believe the Advwin L-shaped gaming Desk is a competitive option for those looking for the best possible gaming setup. Its extra convenience of a charging station with two outlets and USB ports makes it ideal for gamers who value ease of use. The LED lights are a modern addition that lets you customise the atmosphere to fit your gaming style.

For any gaming fan, a large desk is essential, and this one doesn't let you down with its ample desktop area and ergonomic monitor stands. The L-shaped form maximises the amount of space in your room because it tucks neatly into a corner. With its adaptability, it might potentially be used as a desk for a home office in addition to gaming.

The sturdy steel frame and X-shaped legs of the desk allow it to easily accommodate your gaming gear. Because leg pads are adjustable, your setup will stay stable even on uneven floors. For those who want to blend comfort, style, and functionality in their gaming endeavours, this is a great option.

Pros

Convenience is increased with an integrated power station with USB connections.

The game environment is more immersive with RGB LED lighting.

Roomy L-shaped design and a monitor stand.

Cons

Limited customer reviews may not fully assure quality.

Dust visibility on the black surface may require frequent cleaning.

Size may be too large for smaller rooms.

The essential features of a gaming desk

When buying a gaming desk, there are several important considerations to make. Among them are features, ergonomics, adjustability, and size. The number of monitors you plan to use and the quantity of space available in your gaming area should be taken into account when selecting the size of the desk.

According to Daniel Parkinson from Best Standing Desks Australia, "selecting a gaming desk with an emphasis on ergonomics is strongly recommended if you want to avoid experiencing pain, fatigue, or even injury when playing video games for extended periods of time."



Having a gaming desk that can be adjusted in height will greatly improve your comfort.

Lastly, adding amenities like RGB lighting, cupholders, headphone hooks, and integrated cable management systems will enhance your gaming experience.

What to look for in a gaming desk

Dimensions and area

Before selecting a gaming workstation, measure the area you have available to make sure it is the proper size. Because your mouse will take up extra room, be sure the gaming desk fits your gaming area without being too small. Consider both the desk's dimensions and the layout of the room.



Check there is enough space for you to walk about comfortably and that the gaming desk will accommodate your gaming essentials, including the keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

Gaming desk design and configuration

The form and style of your gaming desk should go well with both your own taste and the layout of your room. Rectangular desks fit more places than L-shaped or corner workstations, which may maximise the amount of space available.



Verify if the gaming desk's design and colour complement your room's decor and gaming setup.

Components and design

Gaming stations are made of a range of materials, such as MDF, metal, and wood. Hardwoods are incredibly uncommon in low-cost gaming desks; MDF and chipboard are the most popular desktop materials. Select a gaming desk with a high load capacity that is composed of durable materials to ensure longevity.



Durability is quite important, particularly if your gaming gear is pricey and heavy. Seek for a desk with sturdy, reinforced legs made of steel or aluminium.

The ergonomics

Since most of us can play games for extended periods of time, it's critical to have the ideal ergonomic setup. A good ergonomic posture will help you stay comfortable, so be sure you can modify the height of the gaming desk to your preference. If you can get the gaming desk to the right height for your gaming chair, you'll enjoy your gaming more.

Storage

Think about how much storage your games, headphones, microphones, and controllers will need. Should they be hung up so that they are easily accessible, or should you store them away and out of sight? Some gaming workstations come equipped with drawers, shelves, or specialised racks for orderly storage, however, these are very uncommon.



Generally, you will have to purchase a set of drawers separately. A variety of mounts and hangers are among the many standing desk accessories offered by some firms, such as Omnidesk, to help you create a neat and clutter-free gaming area.

Weight-bearing capacity

Check the gaming desk's weight capacity to make sure it can support the weight of your gaming PC, monitors, and other equipment without tipping over or becoming unstable.



A low-cost gaming desk will usually have a load capacity of between 50 and 80 kg, although high-end gaming desks might easily have thresholds up to 100 kg. Verify that your configuration and the weight limitations specified in the manufacturer's specifications correspond.

Options for managing cables

For gaming desktops, the most common type of wire management is a cable management tray. These assist in keeping your HDMI and power cords organised and devoid of tangling. An easier-to-use alternative is the soft mesh hammock used on gaming tables such as the Arozzi Arena.



The greatest gaming desks allow you to route cabling any way you choose because they come with integrated cable management solutions right into the desktop.

Features unique to gaming

Unique features like built-in RGB lighting, headphone hooks, and USB connections can be found on some gaming desks. If these features enhance your gaming experience, add more personalisation choices, or make your life better.

Frequently asked questions

Which gaming desks offer the best value for money?

We've found that desks from companies like Artiss and Desky combine price and functionality. Desky workstations are lauded for their robust construction and stylish designs, while Artiss stands out for its robust structure and affordable costs.

How do I choose a gaming desk with ample storage options?

A gaming workstation with lots of storage is essential for a well-organized setup. Seeking for desks with integrated drawers, shelves, or spaces is what we advise. For example, the Omni Desk Pro 2020 Series has modular components that may be customised to meet specific storage requirements.

Can you recommend a high-quality L-shaped desk for gaming setups?

A top-notch L-shaped desk that fits neatly into corners, like the SHW L-shaped desk, offers a large work space. For gamers who want to optimise space without sacrificing surface area, this kind of desk is ideal.

What desks do pro gamers prefer for their gaming setups?