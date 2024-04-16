What you can do, see, listen to and eat this weekend

The Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial wrapped up this week, though with other related cases pending it seems the saga is far from over.
If you want to make sense of and get opinions on what's been happening there are podcasts you can listen to, including Bruce Lehrmann vs Brittany Higgins: the truth on trial and Full Story from The Guardian Australia's Amanda Meade.
As if Taylor Swift hasn't been busy enough with her tour, she's dropping her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday. This will be Swift's 11th studio album and the concept is fashioned after the five stages of grief.
The Tortured Poets Department is Swift's self-proclaimed "lifeline" album and consists of 16 songs - titles include My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart - and a bonus track. There are collaborations with the American rapper Post Malone (Fortnight) and the English indie rock band Florence and the Machine (Florida!!). Swifties of course will already know all this and much, more and will probably have been ferreting out and analysing every detail. But that's part of the fun.
There has been - and will continue to be - a lot of discussion about the challenges posed by the internet in general and social media in particular. The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem (Netflix) traces the impact of 4chan which began harmlessly enough, as a coming-together of people with interests in anime and manga who shared memes and jokes and even had real-life meetings and cosplay.
But it didn't stay benign. Silly pranks like Rickrolling morphed into the more disturbing world of Anonymous activism, trolls, racists and QAnon conspiracy theorists and, eventually the January 6 insurrection in Washington, DC. The documentary is directed by Giorgio Angelini (Owned: A Tale of Two Americas) and Arthur Jones (Feels Good Man).
If you're looking for something to do in the school holidays, Tuff Nutterz might be just the ticket. It is a family-friendly event that features Australia's biggest inflatable obstacle course (300 metres long). You'll have to navigate through a series of obstacles to climb, slide, jump and crawl your way to the finish line.
There are two other inflatable games - a six-metre tall slide called Tuff Slide (what else?) and a mini obstacle course There are no age restrictions and parents with kids under five can bounce for free. It's on Parkes Place lawns until April 28. See: tuffnutterz.com
To help celebrate the rollout of its brand refresh across Canberra, The Cheesecake Shop has announced that Saturday, April 20 will be Free Slice Day. From 10am to 2pm, all five Canberra locations - Gungahlin, Erindale, Philip, Belconnen and Dickson - will be giving away slices of cake to lucky customers while stocks last.
We can't predict which cakes will be on offer but it's not only about cheesecake. For locations and other information see: cheesecake.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.