What you can do, see, listen to and eat this weekend

The Tortured Poets Department is Swift's self-proclaimed "lifeline" album and consists of 16 songs - titles include My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart - and a bonus track. There are collaborations with the American rapper Post Malone (Fortnight) and the English indie rock band Florence and the Machine (Florida!!). Swifties of course will already know all this and much, more and will probably have been ferreting out and analysing every detail. But that's part of the fun.