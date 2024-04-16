The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Change of national enviro law put off, as Dutton warns of 'death of mining'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 16 2024 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government's national environmental law change has been criticised from two-sides, with Peter Dutton saying it will be the "death of mining" while environmentalists are urging Labor to go further and faster to protect nature.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.