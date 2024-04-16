The Canberra Times
Albanese unlocks his Future Made in Australia plans with critical minerals

Karen Barlow
April 16 2024 - 10:30pm
Anthony Albanese is to offer a start to his government's Future Made in Australia plans by announcing on Wednesday, April 17, $585 million in support for two major critical minerals projects in Queensland and South Australia.

