'Significant road closures' in Lyons following car fire

The southbound lane on Melrose Drive is closed while ACT Policing investigates a car fire in Lyons.
The northbound lane remains open while drivers going south will not be able to access the road between Launceston Street and Corinna Street as of 7.45am.
The incident was reported about 6.30am and ACT Fire and Rescue arrived on scene to find a burning car with no one inside.
"The vehicle was smouldering, they extinguished the fire," an ACT Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said. "It has caused significant road closures."
