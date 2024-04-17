Joyce's APVMA move from Canberra will not be reversed

The Albanese government will not to move Australia's pesticides regulator back to Canberra from Armidale despite a damning report last year over the controversial 2019 move ordered by then agriculture minister and local member Barnaby Joyce.
However, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, in releasing the final report into the future of the pesticides regulator, has announced that Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority staff will no long be required to be based in Armidale.
Senator Watt said the government supported many of the 33 recommendations of the Rapid Evaluation report, conducted by Ken Matthews, but said the regulator will be staying put.
"The disruption and chaos caused by Barnaby Joyce when he forcibly relocated the APVMA to his local electorate put a massive strain on the staff at the regulator, and according to the independent review 'has had serious impacts on the performance and culture of the APVMA'," the minister said in statement.
"We will not be making the same mistake.
"The APVMA will remain in Armidale, giving certainty to local workers and the local community."
The minister on Wednesday released the final report into the future of the pesticides regulator and the government's preliminary response.
The Rapid Evaluation report had found that the decision in 2016 to move the regulator to Armidale was the source of its many troubles including poor culture, being too close to industry, and a loss of public sector values.
An earlier report by Clayton Utz, ordered after allegations surfaced in 2022 that a senior public servant had urinated on his colleagues following a staff Christmas party, resulted in the resignation of the APVMA's chair and CEO.
The report by Mr Matthews found that the APVMA has an extremely high level of staff turnover, which is the result of the workplace culture, unreasonable expectation to meet 100 per cent of time-frames and the 2019 relocation from Canberra to Armidale.
The minister said staff will now have a choice about where they are based.
"We do, however, intend to implement the Rapid Evaluation's recommendation that we revoke the government policy order that required APVMA staff to be based in Armidale," Senator Watt said.
"Removing the order brings the APVMA in line with every other Federal agency and recognises the fact that a number of current APVMA staff are not based in Armidale.
"This move will ensure the APVMA can deal with existing recruitment challenges and get the best people for the job, regardless of where they live."
More to come.
