Leading causes of baby and child injuries revealed in new report

Playground equipment falls were a leading cause of child hospitalisations in 2021-22, new research reveals.
Falls caused the most number of injury hospitalisations across all age groups, except for 16 to 18 year olds, according to a report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
The report analysed emergency department presentations across the country.
A quarter of falls involving infants involved a bed, while one in five happened while the baby was being carried or supported.
The rate of hospitalisations from injuries to children and teenagers decreased from 2017-18.
One in three child and teenage hospitalisations in 2021-22 were caused by a fall, institute spokesperson Dr Heather Swanston said.
"Playground equipment was the most common cause of falls amongst children, with hospitalisation rates being highest among children aged 5-9 years," Dr Swanston said.
While falls from playgrounds usually result in fractures, they can also cause head injuries, according to KidSafe Victoria.
"Most playground injuries can be prevented, or their severity reduced, by good planning, design and maintenance to avoid playground hazards," the organisations website says.
"Active adult supervision of children at play and ensuring children are using equipment that is appropriate for their age, size and abilities, are also important factors in reducing the risk of serious injury for children."
Injury hospitalisations for teenagers aged 16 to 18 most likely result from transport incidents including cars, motorbikes and bicycles.
The most common type of fall for 13 to 18-year-olds was caused by colliding with, or being pushed by another person.
Adults are more than twice as likely to be hospitalised for a fall than children or adolescents.
Fractures accounted for more than a third of injury hospitalisations among children and adolescents.
More than half of injuries caused by falls resulted in fractures.
"Nearly half of fractures presenting to the [emergency department] involved the shoulder and upper limb," Dr Swanston said.
For fractures overall, children aged 10 to 12 had the highest rate of emergency department presentations, while adolescents aged 13 to 15 had the highest rate of hospitalisations.
After fractures and open wounds, poisoning or toxic effects were the next most common cause of injury hospitalisations. This was the only type of injury where girls were more likely than boys to be hospitalised.
The most common injuries diagnosed at an emergency department for children under the age of 9 were head injuries.
Infants aged one and below had the highest rate of injury hospitalisations caused by choking and suffocation, with inhaled food being the most common cause.
Children aged one to four had the highest rate of injury hospitalisations caused by drowning and submersion.
