Tips on how to handle your scaly friends to keep them happy and healthy

When it comes to turtles, they are generally easy to handle but be careful - a healthy turtle can be surprisingly mobile. Turtles do not have teeth, but the strong keratin edge on their lower jaw can deliver a painful nip. Being raked by the long claws on their feet is no laughing matter either. This can be avoided by holding them by the rim of the upper shell at the front and back, or at their sides. Something else to be aware of - the glands at either end of the bridge (the shell between the upper and lower shells) can discharge a pungent fluid.