The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Advice

Tips on how to handle your scaly friends to keep them happy and healthy

By Rspca
April 24 2024 - 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

Bearded dragons Picture by Mylene
Bearded dragons Picture by Mylene

Understanding how to handle your companion reptile correctly is crucial. It is not a task to be taken lightly. It requires confidence, knowledge, and often assistance from someone, especially if the reptile is large.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.