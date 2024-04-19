Decorating tips to make a rental your own

Being a renter doesn't always allow you to decorate your space in a way that you'd like. To help make your rental property feel like home, Bunnings Workshop DIY expert Mitch Mclean has shared his top 10 tips to personalise your space - and make sure you get your bond back when the lease ends.
1. Add greenery
Indoor plants are low maintenance, and a great way to add texture, colour and depth to your room. A cluster of indoor plants can really transform a room, but remember to be mindful when watering your plants that you don't have any overflow and avoid any leaking water potentially damaging floorboards or carpets.
2. Install lighting fixtures
Easily transform your ceiling lights with DIY pendant and batten-fix lighting, with no electrician needed. You can also switch between cool and warm ambiance by simply changing the light globe, or get creative with vintage-style globes that bring an industrial or retro feel. Smart globes offer endless options, including colour and dimming effects.
3. Use statement furniture
Statement pieces of furniture can really transform a room. If space is scarce, it's a great idea to purchase items that can be multiuse; for example, a sofa that can transform into a bed for any visiting guests, coffee tables or ottomans with storage underneath, and entertainment units with drawers and cupboards.
4. Cover up
Adding rugs is an easy and affordable way to camouflage tired floorboards, tiles or carpet in your rental. Not only do they add some warmth and cosiness to a room, but they serve as a barrier against drafty floorboards and give a soft texture underfoot.
5. Open the space with mirrors
Smaller, darker rentals can be enhanced with clever use of mirrors, which add light and give the illusion of a larger space.
6. Freestanding storage
Often rentals don't come with enough built-in storage, which can be tricky when it comes to organising your wardrobe or other personal items.
As well as selecting multi-functional furniture, consider freestanding cube units or open clothing racks that provide an affordable and portable storage option for your clothing.
7. Create a gallery wall
Add colour and texture to your home with a gallery wall, created using a mix of framed prints and photos, which can be hung on walls using removable adhesive hooks.
8. Switch up hardware
Kitchen hardware can be easily replaced with new, improved versions and generally requires minimal cost and effort.
The colours and materials used will make a big impact; for example, matt black gives a modern feel, while brushed brass can create a sense of luxury.
Remember to keep the original pieces handy to swap back when your lease ends.
9. Stick to a colour palette
Accessories can go a long way in refreshing the look of your home. Try switching out soft furnishings, such as like cushions, blankets and towels, that tap into the latest trend and bolster the look of a bedroom, living room or bathroom.
10. Swap out bathroom finishes
Consider small tweaks to your bathroom to really make it feel like yours. For example, you could replace the toilet seat with a fresh one or swap out the tired shower curtain for a new one in your favourite colour.
