The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

NRL rival poaches Raiders' try-scoring star

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 17 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Newcastle Knights are close to announcing the signing of James Schiller after agreeing to terms with the young Canberra Raiders flyer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.