The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

You might pee your pants at this show, but it could be menopause too

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the night before I'm due to interview Kaz Cooke and Judith Lucy about their upcoming Menopausal Night Out show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.