The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Bondi attacker had 'mental health issues' but most people with mental illness aren't violent

By James Ogloff
April 17 2024 - 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The man who killed six people and injured countless others at a Bondi shopping centre on Saturday, 40-year-old Joel Cauchi, reportedly had "mental health issues", police explained soon after the tragic event, while ruling out terrorism.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.