Bondi attacker had 'mental health issues' but most people with mental illness aren't violent

Our research in Victoria, for example, shows 10 per cent of people with schizophrenia (a serious form of mental illness where the person can be so unwell as to be out of touch with reality) have perpetrated a violent crime. This compares with about 2.4 per cent of the general population. So, while the people who have schizophrenia were more likely to have a violent offence, the vast majority of them did not.