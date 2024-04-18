The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

At 110kmh over the limit on Bathurst's Conrod, Mustang's driver is in some trouble

PB
By Peter Brewer
April 18 2024 - 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 22-year-old Ford Mustang driver caught exceeding the speed limit by 110kmh on Bathurst's infamous Conrod Straight last week had his licence instantly suspended.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.