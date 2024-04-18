At 110kmh over the limit on Bathurst's Conrod, Mustang's driver is in some trouble

A 22-year-old Ford Mustang driver caught exceeding the speed limit by 110kmh on Bathurst's infamous Conrod Straight last week had his licence instantly suspended.
Police were conducting speed checks on the Mt Panorama public road around 6pm on Saturday when they clocked the orange Mustang at 170kmh.
The internationally known Bathurst public road normally has a speed limit of 60kmh.
Only on designated racing days is the 6.2km race circuit closed to the public and the speed limit lifted.
To make matters worse for the Mustang driver, he was taken to Bathurst Police Station where a secondary test was conducted and returning a positive result to cannabis.
He was charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and exceed speed by more than 45kmh.
The man from Kellyville, in western Sydney, was given a court attendance notice to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, May 22.
It is the 60 years this week since the Ford Mustang was first revealed to the world at World's Fair in New York.
There is conjecture as to the highest speed recorded on Conrod Straight during closed motorsport events but V8 Supercars - including the Mustang racing version - under light fuel loads during qualifying laps regularly exceed 300kmh.
Last year during practice and qualifying for the 12-hour endurance race, Mercedes-AMG driver Jules Gounon in the 6.2 litre GT with its drag reduction system reached a top speed of 308.71kmh on the 1.916km Conrod Straight.
