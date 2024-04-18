Business owner accused of indecent assault or rape of children

A man who "holds a position of prominence" in a family, and owns multiple businesses, has denied indecently assaulting or raping children.
The man, aged in his 50s, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The Canberra Times has chosen not to name the man on this occasion.
He pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges including sexual intercourse without consent, sexual intercourse with a child under 16, two counts of committing an act of indecency on a child under 10, and five counts of committing an act of indecency without consent.
The historical charges relate to two children, one aged between four and seven, and the other aged between 13 and 15 with the alleged offending beginning in 2017.
The man's lawyer, Michael Kukulies-Smith, told the court his client owned multiple businesses and split his time living in the ACT and NSW.
Mr Kukulies-Smith said any "risk of flight" could be ameliorated by his client reporting to police weekly.
Prosecutor Gretta Cuthel did not oppose bail, but said the alleged victims did not want the man released from custody.
"Some people have expressed concerns that he holds a position of prominence in that family," Ms Cuthel told the court.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker granted the main bail and adjourned the case to June.
In a release issued on Thursday, ACT Policing reminded victims of sexual assault that it's never too late to report.
"Many people who experience sexual assault don't tell anyone at first and reporting sexual assault years later is quite common," the release stated.
"It doesn't matter whether the offence occurred months, years or decades ago. ACT Policing will investigate these matters.
"You can report in person at any of the ACT's five police stations or over the phone by calling Police Assistance on 131 444. You can also report historical sexual offence matters online."
