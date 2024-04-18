The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Money worries and work at Maccas as student debt looms

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
April 19 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isla Robertson (right) and Nurul Azhar. Picture by Steve Evans
Isla Robertson (right) and Nurul Azhar. Picture by Steve Evans

First-year student Isla Robertson reckons her debt at the end of university will be $60,000 - and she is angry that this final sum may well go higher because debt is indexed to prices.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.