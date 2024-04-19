Ready? Your garden's magic will soon reveal itself

Chrysanthemums have been garden plants for at least 2500 years, and possibly more in China and Japan, with edible varieties as well as medicinal ones. They are also a symbol of health, happiness and longevity, which is also a good gift to present to mum every year. When I was a kid they came in yellow, yellow, and more yellow, with only specialist nurseries having any other colour. These days you have a magnificent choice of 'mums in a deep almost-red pink, pale pink, purple, mauve, rich burgundy, or bright lime green, which sounds dull, but is a totally different colour from the leaves and so bright they seem to have a small light hidden in the base of their foliage, as well as a pure white one I adore, that fades to green in the centre and others that are multicolored in various combinations, too.