'Kill him like that thing in Sydney': Man allegedly threatens doctor

A man is accused of referencing the recent stabbing of a Bishop in a Sydney church while threatening to kill a doctor and staff at Canberra Hospital.
He allegedly said: "I'm going to do that thing that happened in Sydney at the church. I'm going to kill that doctor, his family, his kids and his staff."
Dragutin Rajak, 65, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 18.
He is yet to enter pleas to threatening to act with intent to cause public alarm, and resisting public territory officials.
A police document alleges that on Wednesday, Rajak, while at a nursing home in Red Hill, became angry about his mother's medical care at Canberra Hospital.
He allegedly referenced the recent stabbing and threatened to kill a doctor and staff at the hospital, before leaving in his Audi.
Officers found Rajak, about 20 minutes later, on level four of the Canberra Hospital.
Rajak is said to have told police he was at the ward to obtain the details of the doctors who treated his mother in order to lodge a complaint or pursue legal action in regards to her poor care.
Rayak allegedly stated he wanted to "take the appropriate action and kill someone's pocket, if nothing else".
He also allegedly provided police with a laminated document and falsely claimed to be a former Australian Federal Police officer.
Rajak then allegedly refused to give a Leatherman multi-tool, located in a pouch on his belt, to police and said "I will not be parting with it".
Based on Rajak's behaviour, conversations and general circumstances, officers believed he "had an irrational fixation on hospital staff and an abnormal thought pattern".
Police believed "given the circumstances that he was likely to attempt to inflict serious harm to a person".
Rajak allegedly said to police: "I said 'what was I left to do, do I have to do what was done in Sydney?'"
He is then accused of resisting officers as they attempted to handcuff him, saying "if you try and handcuff me I will be violent".
After multiple warnings, four police officers took Rajak to the ground and he "was eventually handcuffed".
As a result of the arrest, the 65-year-old suffered a laceration to his head and hand.
Rajak was then taken to the emergency department and after a six-minute consultation with a staff member, he was cleared and deemed "medically and physically fit for custody".
"Police believe the reference to the Sydney church killing is a reference to the stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel at the Assyrian Christian Church [on Monday]," the document states.
"It has been two days since this incident occurred and it was preceded by another mass casualty event at Bondi Junction.
"Both incidents have been widely reported in the media and have caused serious distress and alarm amongst the Australian community due to the violent nature of the attacks, specifically relating to the use of knives to stab persons."
On Thursday, Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker ordered Rajak undergo another mental health assessment before she would consider his bail application.
A Legal Aid lawyer said the new report revealed no immediate mental health concerns, but "there is recommendation that he engage with his GP in the community".
Prosecutor Samuel Carmichael opposed Rajak being granted bail and said the alleged behaviour was "extremely concerning so soon after the relevant events".
Ultimately, Ms Walker granted Rajak bail. She stated he was someone experiencing "extremely heightened personal stress .. who appears to have said something stupid".
"[He was] suffering carer stress, it was described as, and frustration about the circumstances he and his mother found themselves," she said.
Rajak is set to face court again next month.
