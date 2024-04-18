The Canberra Times
Sensitive Content

'Kill him like that thing in Sydney': Man allegedly threatens doctor

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated April 18 2024 - 6:05pm, first published 5:20pm
Dragutin Rajak leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Hannah Neale
Dragutin Rajak leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A man is accused of referencing the recent stabbing of a Bishop in a Sydney church while threatening to kill a doctor and staff at Canberra Hospital.

HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

