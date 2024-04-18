United's future is still not guaranteed

While there is absolutely no doubt the ACT government's one-off $200,000 payment to Capital Football will be welcomed by Canberra United's supporters this can't be the end of the story.
It is, at best, a stop-gap solution that simply kicks the can down the road until after the ACT election.
The fate of Canberra's female A-league team was about to become a political issue with Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee reportedly having been poised to pledge a funding package for Capital Football on Thursday.
Capital Football boss Samantha Farrow had apparently agreed to attend a press conference to announce the details of a $300,000 package but withdrew after Labor confirmed its new deal.
Yvette Berry, who announced the package in her capacity as Sports Minister, is also the ACT's Minister for Women. It would not have been a good look if the territory's elite female soccer team went the way of the dodo on her watch. This is, after all, the government that decided against hosting a women's World Cup match in Canberra last year on the grounds of cost despite consistently claiming to be a champion of women's sport.
The additional $200,000, which comes on top of the ACT government's annual payment of $250,000 and will be supplemented by the $72,000 raised by the "Save Canberra United" fan group in less than a month, is expected to be sufficient to allow the much loved women's team to contest another season.
While that is obviously a cause for rejoicing, especially in light of the explosion of interest in women's football after last year's World Cup in Australia, it is not a long-term solution.
More permanent arrangements, which guarantee adequate funding on an ongoing basis, need to be put in place. Unless this is done there is a very real risk Canberra United will suffer the same fate as the ACT Comets, Canberra Cosmos and Canberra Cannons.
Even with the additional funding the ACT government's support for Capital Football pales into insignificance in comparison to what is bestowed on other codes.
Consider this. The ACT government spends $2.8 million a year to host the GWS Giants at Manuka. Canberra gets, in return, three AFL fixtures, one pre-season match and two AFLW games. That works out almost $500,000 a match.
Until Canberra United secured the additional $200,000 it was receiving $250,000 for 11 home games - about $23,000 a game.
While there are, of course, major differences in attendances, with 10,000 plus turning out for the Giants' games compared to about 2000 at Canberra United venues, it's only natural that questions are being asked about funding equity.
Ms Berry's decision to offer Canberra United a belated lifeline was, with respect, the least she could do. Fans of the team would be well aware the Minister attended the last game in March and posed for a photo with team star Michelle Heyman holding a sign saying "Save Canberra United".
While it is true, as many will be quick to assert, that it shouldn't be left to government to prop up sporting teams in perpetuity with pledges of unlimited funding, there is a serious debate to be had about how many dollars per participant the government allocates to various sporting codes.
When it comes to participation, soccer is far and away the most popular football code in the country - and indeed across the globe.
So, while it is important the government acts to ensure boys and girls have sporting heroes to emulate and to look up to, this is also an opportunity for a "white knight" sponsor to step in and to help underwrite both the male and female A-league teams.
This would be a very good investment that would pay dividends on many levels.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.