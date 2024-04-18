Inside the listening parties held in the name of Taylor Swift's new album

At 2pm on Friday, Kira Jackson will be sitting in a room full of fellow Swifties listening to Taylor Swift's new album the moment it comes out.
For Jackson and the rest ANU Taylor Swift Society, this listen party for the singer's 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, might well be the highlight of the year.
And it's not the only listening party Canberra Swifties will be descending on in the coming days.
Transit Bar is hosting an event for the new album on Saturday, there's another at The Basement on Wednesday, and even a Taylor Swift-themed brunch at The Atrium on Sunday.
The Eras Tour may have already left Australian shores, but Taylor Swift fever is still going strong in the capital. Many fans are predicting what The Tortured Poets Department will sound like and already comparing it to some of Swift's other albums.
"By the sounds of it, the album is going to be very chill, almost solemn, so the party is going to be a very excited but calm environment," Jackson said.
"We're all going to sit in silence for an hour and listen to the album. And then probably continue to listen to it on repeat for the next week.
"I personally think the album is going to be like Folklore, with Midnights' sounds and maybe some Red elements as well."
For Swifties, part of the fun is the anticipation ahead of the album.
They have been looking for clues - or Easter eggs - hidden in social media posts, playlists on Apple Music and February's album announcement at the Grammys, to decipher Swift's hidden messages.
In recent weeks there have even been large murals erected in cities across the world - including one in Sydney - featuring large QR codes. These link to different YouTube videos with the message "Error 321" - which signifies a poor telephone line - and a different letter each time.
It is unconfirmed what the letters spell out, as more QR codes are expected to be unveiled. However, it is believed to spell out "For a Fortnight", as one of the songs from the album is called Fortnight.
"She's laid out so many Easter eggs and hidden things," Jackson said.
"We can see the connections to other songs and things she's said previously, and it's so exciting to share that with other Swifties who understand the context and can excitedly freak out over it.
"A regular person would not notice these things, but other Swifties will get the significance."
Listen parties are a relatively new occurrence at venues such as Transit Bar. The ticketed events centre around the new album, but will often have themed cocktails, activations such as glitter stations, and gifts for the first people.
While Taylor Swift album parties have been common in recent years - with the release of two original albums and several re-recorded albums - other parties have been held for artists including Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles.
As well as being a celebration of new music released by these artists it's also a chance for fans to congregate as a community to celebrate an artist that may never come to Canberra.
"There's an emotional connection for these fans. Everyone's there for the same reason," a spokesperson from Transit Bar said.
"And because of that, we don't have to play old music. We can play new stuff and everyone is still excited.
"With Taylor Swift, because we're coming straight off The Eras Tour, there is still a momentum there as well. Anything she puts out right now, it's going to be astronomical, even if it's a really downbeat album."
It's a good time for new music with some of the biggest acts releasing albums in the coming months. Beyonce released her much-anticipated album Cowboy Carter last month, meanwhile, Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism is due out on May 3 and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft will hit shelves on May 17.
