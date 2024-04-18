The Canberra Times
Tens of thousands of Canberrans could get relief from HECS burden

Steve Evans
Dana Daniel
By Steve Evans, and Dana Daniel
April 19 2024 - 5:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his government "needs to do better" to make higher education more affordable, foreshadowing potential relief in next month's federal budget that could ease the repayment burden for tens of thousands of Canberrans still saddled with HECS debts.

