'Real momentum': ACT group's Pocock-inspired lower house tilt

Dana Daniel
By Dana Daniel
April 19 2024 - 5:30am
A south Canberra community group that has been in touch with Climate 200 is searching for a candidate to launch a Pocock-inspired challenge in a Labor-held lower house seat at the next federal election, as the funding body prepares to plough $1 million into independent campaigns across Australia.

Senior Political Reporter

Dana Daniel is Senior Political Reporter for The Canberra Times, based in the federal press gallery. Dana investigates and writes about federal politics, government and the public service. She was previously a Federal Health Reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Contact her on dana.daniel@canberratimes.com.au

