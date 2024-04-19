Canberran Olyroo upbeat on Paris chances despite shock defeat

The Olyroos' Paris dream is hanging by a thread but one of the team's young Canberran stars still holds hope of Olympic Games qualification.
The Olyroos copped a 1-0 loss to Indonesia in the second group match of their Under-23 Asian Cup campaign, in which the team need to finish at least third to secure a ticket to Paris.
Following a 0-0 draw in their opening match against Jordan, the Olyroos must now defeat hosts Qatar early Monday morning to keep their qualification chances alive.
Coach Tony Vidmar's outfit conceded a goal to Indonesia right before half-time, not long after Olyroo Mohamed Toure had his penalty attempt saved, and the Australians couldn't crack a stubborn opposition defence in response.
Though under pressure, Canberran product Lucas Mauragis believes the Olyroos have what it takes to get to Paris.
"We want to qualify for the Olympics and not only that but win the tournament," the 22-year-old told The Canberra Times. "It's very special to wear the green and gold.
"We've been together as a core group for some time, and we have been really working hard on this journey to get to Paris.
"The chemistry within the team is strong, and it's a dream for all of us, so there is an extra level of motivation to get to that and you'll see it in the way we play.
"To get to Paris, it would be a dream come true."
Mauragis grew up idolising Lucas Neill and began his soccer journey with Tuggeranong United and the Canberra United Academy, with NPL stints at Belconnen United and Canberra Croatia before he got a trial with the Newcastle Jets.
He got into the Jets youth team and worked his way up to the A-League side, becoming known as an attack-minded fullback that races up and down the pitch to create chances from defence.
In his couple of seasons with Newcastle's first team Mauragis also had a loan experience with the Wellington Phoenix, but now off-contract the promising young defender is contemplating his next move.
With a Canberra A-League team thought to be around the corner, Mauragis didn't rule out a potential return to his hometown.
"I'm very proud to be a player from Canberra, because there's not many at this level," he said.
"It's always been something that I've admired - Canberra coming into the league. I think it's something that Canberra deserves for sure. Whether that happens now in the future, it's definitely something I'd probably want to do."
For now Mauragis is focusing on putting in his best performances possible for the Olyroos, hoping a Socceroos jersey isn't far off either.
"I've been a part of two Olyroos cycles now, and been called up to each camp leading up to this tournament as well," he said.
"Representing the Socceroos would be a dream come true, and I'm taking the steps to get there."
Under-23 Asian Cup 2024
Monday: Qatar v Australia in Doha, 1.30am
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.