Meet the Canberra cheerleaders at the top of their game

Sound the siren - 22 Canberrans are heading to Florida, USA, to compete in the Cheerleading Worlds.
This is the second year the team known as Anthem - which is part of the Mitchell-based squad Sirens Cheerleaders - has made it to the pinnacle of the sport.
After placing sixth at last year's event, the team is looking to defend, if not improve upon their placing.
"They absolutely have the ability and the skill to do what needs to be done to stand on the podium - they call it to globe in cheerleading," club principal and senior coach Belinda Dawson said.
"But like any sport, it comes down to what they do on the day and it has to be perfect. It's a split-second moment that can complicate things.
"We prepare them as best as we can for the pressure of an international competition like that. And they train their mind as well as their bodies, especially because they have to deal with jet lag."
Now in its 21st year, The Cheerleading Worlds sees more than 500 teams from 25 nations compete to win in various categories.
For Anthem's team of 22 - 15 women and seven men - it's in the international open level five co-ed division.
What they all have in common is that it's all star cheerleading - a performative sport which has routines composed of tumbling, stunting, pyramids, dance and cheer segments.
Like gymnastics, teams are given scores based on how they execute certain moves.
However, according to Dawson, there is a misconception of what cheerleading is. Many still think of it as just the girls dancing at sports games, but it is a competitive sport which requires dedicated training.
"What I'm about is changing the perception of cheerleading in Australia," she said.
"A lot of people think about it as females dancing on the field and that is not what we do in any way shape or form. It's a totally different thing.
"So for us, it's about changing our mindset of the sport and the perception of the sport to understand what sort of time and effort goes into it."
Cheerleading has been recognised by the Olympics but it has been confirmed that it will not be one of the new sports added to the 2024 Paris Games or the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
Flag football will make its debut and lacrosse and cricket will make their return for the first time in more than a century at the 2028 Games. Breakdancing will make its debut at the Paris Games later this year.
It is hoped that cheerleading will be included in the 2032 Games, which will be held in Brisbane.
"The sport has come a long way in the last few years in Australia," Dawson said.
"It's fast growing and last year there were various competitions that you could compete in to gain access to the international competitions. It's coming in leaps and bounds."
The Cheerleading Worlds run from April 26 to 29 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
The semi-finals for Anthem's division will be on April 27, with finals held on April 29.
Canberrans can watch the competition on the streaming service FloCheer as well as Siren Cheerleading's Facebook page.
