The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

All the Canberra sport scores: Ambulances called and upsets

Caden Helmers
David Polkinghorne
By Caden Helmers, and David Polkinghorne
Updated April 20 2024 - 8:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Read the blog at the bottom to see the action as it happened.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.