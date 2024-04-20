The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Israel and Iran have waged a shadow war for years. Will it now erupt?

By Josef Federman, Jon Gambrell
Updated April 20 2024 - 12:41pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Israel and Iran both played down an apparent Israeli airstrike near a major air base and nuclear site in central Iran, signalling the two bitter enemies are ready to prevent their latest eruption of violence from escalating into a full-blown regional war.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.