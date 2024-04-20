Two ambulances and two neck injuries

Two ambulances, two neck injuries and two players off to hospital, but both players' coaches were hopeful they weren't seriously injured.
It was scary scenes at both Viking Park and Jamison Oval, with Gungahlin hooker Fiefia Tonga Loteifa and Tuggeranong prop Silafono Titiuti needing treatment for neck injuries.
Loteifa's came in the Eagles' narrow 29-26 loss to Wests Lions, while Titiuti's was in the Vikings' 45-26 victory over the Queanbeyan Whites.
Canberra Royals were too good for Uni-Norths Owls, winning 45-24 at Phillip Oval in the final game of the John I Dent Cup on Saturday.
Vikings coach Ryan Schultz said Titiuti had a compression his neck.
"We're not too sure yet [how he is], but our medical staff are pretty confident it's precautionary," Schultz said.
"He got caught in an awkward position and had some numbness in one side. We're hoping we get some good results later on in the night."
Similarly, Eagles coach Lachlan McCaffrey was hopeful of good news.
"It was a tough day, a few injuries and not ideal, but hopefully everyone's OK mate and the bye's come at the good time just to rest some bodies," he said.
"I've got a message from [Loteifa] from hospital. I think he's OK, but I'm going to have to call and find out."
Titiuti's injury came after he'd had a dominant first half, scoring two tries in the space of seven minutes.
His teammate Joel Leiper also scored a double in the Vikings' 19-point win.
A second-half sin bin almost proved costly for the Queanbeyan Blues, as they scored a last-gasp try to beat the Belconnen Sharks.
The short-handed Blues let in two tries in the final 10 minutes to level the scores before winning 34-28 at Bruce.
In the other Canberra Raiders Cup games, the West Belconnen Warriors beat the Tuggeranong Bushrangers 14-10 at Greenway, while the Gungahlin Bulls beat the Yass Magpies 36-22 at Yass.
A gutsy 10-man Canberra Croatia came from behind twice to draw 2-all with the Cooma Tigers at the AIS.
They played more than 90 minutes a player short after Atiya Waraga was sent off.
The O'Connor Knights beat Tuggeranong United 2-1 at O'Connor.
It could be another long year for Tuggeranong and the Gungahlin Jets after both were on the wrong end of hidings.
The Eastlake Demons thrashed the Jets by 197 points after bringing up their double century at Football Park. Belconnen smashed Tuggeranong by 82 points at Kippax.
