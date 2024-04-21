The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

Brindabella Road closed after serious single motorbike collision

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 21 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police closed Brindabella Road near Paddy's River Road following a serious single motorbike collision. Picture by Gary Ramage
Police closed Brindabella Road near Paddy's River Road following a serious single motorbike collision. Picture by Gary Ramage

Police have closed Brindabella Road near Paddy's River Road following a serious single motorbike collision on Sunday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.