Brindabella Road closed after serious single motorbike collision

Police have closed Brindabella Road near Paddy's River Road following a serious single motorbike collision on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called at about 1.50pm, and police are at the scene.
Ambulance and Fire & Rescue have since left.
The collision occurred about 500 metres from Cotter Road, ACT Police said.
Road closures were still in place as of 5.30pm Sunday.
Motorists have been urged to avoid the area if possible.
