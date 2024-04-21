Police announce two deaths on ACT roads

Police announced two deaths on ACT roads on Sunday, following separate incidents.
A 15-year-old boy died at Canberra Hospital days after being found unresponsive next to an upturned car on Capital Hill.
In a separate incident, a 46-year-old man died in Canberra Hospital after a single motorbike collision.
The ACT road death toll has now reached four this year.
The 15-year-old boy died after a single-vehicle collision at Adelaide Avenue in Yarralumla on Wednesday, April 17.
Police were called to the scene at about 4.55am.
In a statement released on Sunday evening, they said the teenager was found with critical injuries "after a white Toyota Camry left the roadway, collided with a concrete barrier, and was subsequently located on its roof in the middle of the road".
The 15-year-old was found about 50 to 100 metres from the vehicle.
"He was transported to hospital where he tragically succumbed to his injuries," police said.
On Wednesday, police said they believed the boy was unlicensed and breaching bail conditions.
As of Wednesday afternoon, they did not know if the child was a driver or passenger, or if there was another motor vehicle involved.
"The vehicle was absolutely destroyed," acting Inspector Mark Richardson said on Wednesday.
The severity of the crash - which caused "catastrophic" damage to the car - suggested it was speeding, Mr Richardson said.
He said he believed members of the public came across the accident and called emergency services.
The ACT Policing major collision team is still investigating the incident.
Police have called for anyone who saw the white Toyota Camry prior to 4.55am on April 17, or who has dash-cam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers.
Police closed part of Brindabella Road on Sunday afternoon, following a separate collision involving a motorbike rider.
The serious single-motorbike collision occurred about 500 metres from Cotter Road, police said.
Emergency services were called at about 1.50pm, and treated the 46-year-old man at the scene before he was taken to Canberra Hospital. He was declared dead shortly after.
Brindabella Road near Paddy's River Road was closed for several hours on Sunday afternoon.
By 6.30pm, police had reopened the road.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and a report will be prepared for the Coroner. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers and reference P2249438.
The number of lives lost in the ACT in 2024 has now caught up with the total for 2023.
Four people died on ACT roads in 2023.
While this was a significant drop from the 18 deaths recorded in 2022, the ACT government says it continues to work towards no deaths or serious injuries on its roads.
