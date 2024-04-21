Majura Parkway reopens after motorbike accident

A southbound lane on Majura Parkway has been reopened following a motorcycle accident early on April 22.
The Canberra Times understands a rider came off their bike on Majura Parkway around 6.15am on Monday.
ACT Ambulance attended the scene and the patient was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The Tambreet Street underpass on Majura Parkway has since reopened.
Traffic is still disrupted in the area but was moving freely as of 11am.
ACT police remained at the scene.
