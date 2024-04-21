The Canberra Times
Majura Parkway reopens after motorbike accident

Lucy Arundell
By Lucy Arundell
Updated April 22 2024 - 11:10am, first published 7:40am
A southbound lane on Majura Parkway has been reopened following a motorcycle accident early on April 22.

