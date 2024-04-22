Basketball court, podcast studio included in 400-unit proposal

A plan for more than 400 apartments in Lawson has been released as a developer seeks approval for the $91 million project.
The development includes a long list of resident amenities including a rooftop basketball court, a podcast studio, co-working spaces and a pilates room.
However, the developer will be required to vary the crown lease, which currently permits a maximum of 150 dwellings on the site.
SAP Canberra Pty Ltd purchased the 9372-square-metre block on Ginninderra Drive for $16.2 million. Shane Anderson, developer manager of Cannes Property, is listed as the director of SAP Canberra.
The group is seeking ACT government approval for two buildings, up to six and seven storeys tall.
A total 406 apartments are proposed, including 25 affordable homes and 41 adaptable homes.
The project was designed as a build-to-rent development, however Mr Anderson is still considering options and has lodged the application as a traditional build-to-sell project.
The apartments would vary in size from studios and one-bedroom units through to three-bedroom units.
Three basement levels and a lower ground floor level are planned to include 598 car parking spaces, plus bicycle and scooter storage.
In 2022, the Suburban Land Agency marketed the RZ5-zoned site for sale with a provision for 66 to 150 residential dwellings.
In initial plans, the developer proposed 500 units for block 1, section 51 Lawson.
At the time, a Suburban Land Agency spokesperson said developers "can meet the dwelling yield" provided, however "further consideration of the development opportunities" were allowed.
Following community feedback, the developer reduced the number of homes and increased the size of the apartments.
However, the development application notes the 406-apartment proposal is still not consistent with the crown lease.
It said once the crown lease transfer was settled, it may be necessary for the developer to vary the lease and amend the purpose clause "to account for the proposed number of units once the design and siting has been assessed and approved".
A range of resident facilities are proposed within the development, including a cinema, meeting space, podcast room and music room.
Residents will have access to a reception and lobby area, private lounges and bookable function rooms, co-working spaces and a juice bar.
Fitness spaces are proposed to include a pilates room and gym, cycle room, an indoor heated pool, massage rooms and a play area for dogs.
The development will also include a rooftop running track and basketball court, a large rooftop deck with gardens, barbecue facilities and outdoor dining areas.
The all-electric development will incorporate sustainability measures, which were outlined in the developer's submission to the National Capital Design Review Panel.
The panel said it was encouraged by the developer's "preliminary sustainability ambitions" which included rooftop community gardens, solar panels, electric vehicle charging and cross ventilation measures.
The panel recommended the developer strengthen its commitment to sustainable design.
In response, the developer noted other measures that would be included in the project, such as building insulation, double-glazed windows, energy-efficient appliances and water-saving devices.
The panel also said the proposed two buildings on top of one basement presented "detrimental issues" such as a lack of deep soil planting areas and a lack of generous solar penetration.
The developer said "much consideration has been given to solar access" and having fewer buildings would reduce the operational costs for a build-to-rent project.
Public submissions on the development application can be made until May 13.
