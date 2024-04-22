Reid man faces court after allegedly punching security guard

A Reid man who allegedly assaulted a security guard at a shopping centre was due to face court this morning.
The man allegedly punched a security guard at the Canberra Centre on Saturday morning before fleeing the scene on foot.
After speaking with witnesses and analysing CCTV footage, police identified the man as the 34-year-old who had also allegedly been banned from the centre earlier that week.
The man was found at a nearby residence later on Saturday evening, where he was arrested and charged with common assault and trespassing.
He was set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
