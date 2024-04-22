The stats are a cause for concern

Now to the alarming statistic. It is complex that is why it was largely missed. The ACOSS survey told us about the continuing overall trend. Baby boomers, basking in property-tax breaks and benefiting from their free education and years of free health care are doing so well that inequality in society is palpable. Younger people struggle with HECS and HELP; the blackmail that forces them into private health insurance they neither want nor should need; the casualisation of the workforce; and slow wages growth.

