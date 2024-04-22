13 best prams in Australia for your baby

New parents want the best for their babies. So it's no surprise that there is an abundance of prams on the Australian market to accommodate those needs.



A pram is likely going to be a one-time purchase (hopefully) so you want to make sure you get the right one. Features, safety, and future-proofing are probably the most important factors to consider, at least in my eyes.

Here is our shortlist of the best single and double prams Australians can buy:

Here's why we picked these prams for Australians

Best value for money

Picture Amazon.com.au

Do you want a pram that can expand with your family?

As your family grows, the Joolz Geo 3 can easily convert from a single stroller to a tandem or twin stroller, making it the epitome of versatility. This flexibility is ideal for parents who need change over time.

Its enormous storage capacity is one notable aspect. You can effortlessly carry everything you need and more with this 60L basket. The carrying bag basket supports up to 15kg of goods. It's really useful for working parents on the go, and you can add an XL shopping bag for even more capacity.

With the Joolz Geo3, manoeuvrability is a dream. With its high handlebar and seamless one-motion folding mechanism, it glides around with ease. This pram provides a comfortable ride for both parent and child, whether you're travelling on off-road trails or through urban areas.

The Geo3 is made of the highest quality, guaranteeing your child's maximum comfort and protection. Every component, including the 4-wheel suspension, puncture-proof wheels, breathable mattress and ultra-soft lining, is made to last.

It's important to remember that the Geo3 Pram Complete is an expensive product. Although the expense might eventually be justified by its quality and functionality, parents on a tight budget might find it to be a substantial upfront commitment.

It is also not the lightest choice available, weighing about 6kg. Although it is doable for the majority of parents, it may be a little heavier than anticipated for those seeking an ultra-lightweight pram, particularly when loading it into a car or moving it upstairs.

Even with its many capabilities and adaptability, some people could find the folded Geo3 to be cumbersome. Parents who have smaller cars or little storage room at home may be concerned about this trunk space requirement, even if it features a quick one-motion fold mechanism.

Pros

Easily transforms into a twin or duo pram.

Has a 60L storage capacity, and can hold up to 15 kg.

Easy driving with the handlebar's high position.

4-wheel suspension, puncture-proof wheels, and a breathable mattress.

Cons

Premium pricing point.

Moderate weight of about 6 kg.

Can be bulky when folded.

Most reputable pram for Australians

Picture supplied

The newest product from Bugaboo, the Fox 5, is more than just a pram; it's a statement in creative design and environmentally responsible engineering. This pram is revolutionary, built with eco-friendly materials, and loaded with functions to make parenting easier.

Designed as a hybrid pram, the Bugaboo Fox 5 slides over any surface with ease, from busy city streets to rough forest paths. Its big wheels and sophisticated suspension system ensure a comfortable ride, and its simple one-handed fold feature makes storage a snap.

However, the Bugaboo Fox 5 places equal emphasis on comfort and safety for both carer and child, so it's not only about performance.



Newborns can feel comfortable in the roomy, airy carrycot, and parents of various heights can handle it ergonomically thanks to the handlebar's adjustment.

The common frame design facilitates a smooth transition from bassinet to seat unit. With a maximum weight limit of 22 kg on the seat and 10 kg in the under-seat basket, this pram is also very affordable, long-lasting, and will grow with your child.

The Bugaboo Fox 5 fulfills its promise of durability and versatility despite its high price point. This pram can handle both city living and outdoor activities, offering a fashionable and useful answer for all your parenting requirements.

You can get the Bugaboo Fox 5 starting from $1749.

Pros

Soft suspension and responsive control (even with one hand).

Eco-friendly components and careful design.

Flexible features that are appropriate from infancy to about four years old.

Reversible seat and adjustable handlebar for more ease.

Aesthetic appeal that is a fashionable and robust construction.

Cons

The folding mechanism can take some getting used to.

The tedious hood adjustment.

Upscale price range.

Best lightweight pram for travel

Picture supplied Baby Village

The Babyzen YoYo 2 is well known for its easy handling, lightweight construction, and compact profile.

Suitable from birth with the baby pack or bassinet, it converts smoothly into a buggy that faces the outside world at six months. It is also flexible for expanding families, since it may support a second child with the YoYo Connect add-on.

Its small wheels, however, might have trouble on uneven roads, and some people might find it disappointing that the seat does not include a parent-facing option.

Once assembled, the infant bassinet easily and firmly attaches to the frame. While it can take up to half an hour at first, switching between baby and toddler setups is simple.



The YoYo 2 is more stable and long-lasting than earlier models thanks to its independent suspensions on each wheel and stronger frame.

With its airy mattress and plenty of storage pockets, the bassinet provides a comfortable and well-ventilated environment for babies.



Although the bassinet is lightweight and simple to put on and take off, some babies who are almost six months old may find it to be a little too small.

One notable aspect of the YoYo 2 is its tiny fold, which makes it perfect for travelling and city living. When folded, its dimensions measure 52 x 44 x 18 cm, and most airlines accept it as cabin luggage. Although it is lightweight, the robust frame assures durability, and the addition of a shoulder strap improves portability.

The YoYo 2's small wheels may cause it to struggle on uneven terrain.



On smooth pavements, however, it performs really well, providing effortless navigation through confined places and smooth manoeuvrability. The spacious storage basket adds usefulness for daily use, and the foot-operated brake offers dependable stopping force.

Although the YoYo 2 is more expensive than some other prams and may require additional expenses for accessories, its superb build quality and outstanding functionality make it an excellent option for parents looking for a high-end, lightweight pram.



The Babyzen YoYo 2 is a leading competitor in the market for compact strollers since it offers both style and utility, making it a great choice for daily excursions as well as travel.

The Babyzen YoYo 2 is the cheapest at Baby Village for $699.

Pros

One of the smallest strollers available, ideal for travel and urban living.

Exceptional maneuverability with its rotating front wheels.

Suitable for newborns with the newborn pack.

Simple and intuitive folding design.

Cons

Not ideal for rough or uneven terrain.

No parent-facing seating configuration.

Accessories are additional costs.

Best three-wheeler pram

Picture supplied Baby Village

Your go-to companion for parenting excursions is the Edwards & Co. Oscar M2 pram, which offers the ideal ratio of stability to agility. This expertly crafted three-wheel marvel guarantees smooth travels no matter where you take your child.

Its adaptable design offers the best of both worlds - the steadiness of a traditional four-wheeler and the manoeuvrability of a three-wheel pram.



Your child's comfort on city streets or nature trails is ensured by the Oscar M2's smooth ride across any surface, which is made possible by its all-wheel suspension and rubber tyres that are resistant to punctures.

The Oscar M2 also stands out for its surprisingly high degree of adaptability. This pram adjusts to your needs whether you're jogging, running errands or just taking a leisurely stroll.



Your child can face you or the outside world thanks to the reversible seat, which also doubles as a utilitarian accessory when it works with carrycots and capsules.

Its lightweight frame, practical one-handed fold, ergonomic handlebar, simple seat recline feature, and roomy storage basket make every excursion simple.

But there are a few things to keep in mind about the Oscar M2.

Since it only comes in one colour option right now, not every aesthetic preference may be satisfied. Its moderate weight may hinder some parents' capacity to transport it, even if it is quite lightweight when compared to other prams.

Furthermore, even though the pram has many standard features, some extras like a sunshade or rain cover might need to be bought separately, which could raise the total cost.

The Edwards & Co Oscar M2 Pram can be picked up from Baby Village for $999.

Pros

Extremely stable yet agile for a 3-wheeler.

Glides over any surface with ease.

Reversible seat.

Cons

Limited colour options.

Somewhat heavy compared to similar prams.

Some accessories need to be bought separately.

Roomy yet compact when folded

Picture supplied Baby Village

A top-rated full-size pram, the Uppababy Vista v2 is renowned for its excellent quality and versatility. With its multiple sitting configurations, it may be utilised with a bassinet, infant car seat, or toddler seat to accommodate expanding families. The child can face either way towards the pusher thanks to the stroller's reversible seat.

With a weight capacity of up to 15 kg, its enormous storage bin is the most capable of its kind, making it ideal for carrying baby supplies and shopping excursions.

But the Vista v2's simplicity of folding is one of its best qualities, even though releasing the fold lock needs two hands. When the handlebar is at its shortest position, the pram can stand on its own and fold up easily and swiftly.



Although roomy, the centre bar of the large storage container may restrict what can be kept inside.

The Vista v2 harness offers the youngster comfort and security with its smooth, readily adjustable design. The foot-friendly, colour-coded brakes are simple to activate and release. The pram provides versatility for travel and is compatible with both Uppababy car seats and adapters for other brands.

The Vista v2 is easy to set up, and it comes with clear assembly instructions and sturdy packaging. Its unexpectedly good manoeuvrability allows for seamless travel on a variety of surfaces, even despite its size and weight. The pram performs better on difficult terrain thanks to its locking front wheels and integrated shock absorption.

In comparison to other options, the Vista v2 is a little larger and heavier, but it folds up very flat for storage and travelling. For many parents, its comfortable seat, elegant appearance, and premium build quality make it one of the best baby prams.

Its adaptability and variety of combinations also make it a good choice for expanding families or parents of twins. But not everyone may find its larger size and weight ideal, particularly if only one youngster is being pushed.

Pros

Durability and lifespan are ensured by superior construction.

A simple folding mechanism makes storage and transporting a breeze.

Plenty of sun protection with the large umbrella.

Generous storage capacity.

Cons

Some parents may find the price tag prohibitive.

Large fold sizes might be difficult to store in cramped areas.

Some parents may find it challenging to lift it.

Compact and innovative pram for city living

Picture supplied Baby Village

The June 2023 release of the Bugaboo Dragonfly maintains Bugaboo's stellar reputation as a leading provider of the best baby prams.

The Dragonfly is made with premium materials and has several unique characteristics. Its carrycot folds up with the stroller, which is a special feature absent from many other models. With a maximum load capacity of 22 kg and a removable rear storage pocket that can be hung on the handlebars, it also provides plenty of storage space.

The Dragonfly is both fashionable and useful. It has a large sun cover with an additional extension for sunny days. Furthermore, the five-point harness's quick adjustment, padded chest pads, and sliding harness straps improve both safety and usability.

But there are a few disadvantages to take into account. Though novel, the folding mechanism is difficult to learn and may take some getting used to. Additionally, the user experience may be impacted by the stiff and clunky feel of the recline function.

In spite of these disadvantages, city people continue to favour the Bugaboo Dragonfly. Its durable construction, practical features, and small form make it ideal for urban settings.

Pros

Carrycot's ability to collapse alongside the stroller adds ease.

Storage load capacity of 22 kg and a detachable rear storage pocket.

Large sun canopy.

Medium-sized wheels provide stability and traction.

Cons

Folding and unfolding takes practice.

The recline mechanism can be stiff sometimes.

No rain cover included.

Fantastic mid-priced option

Picture supplied Baby Village

Despite its high price, the UPPAbaby Minu V2 is an agile and adaptable pram that is ideal for parents who live in cities or travel frequently.

The Minu V2's smooth performance on a variety of terrains, lightweight, portable, small design, quick fold mechanism, and compatibility with travel systems are among its advantages.

It's important to consider the drawbacks as well, such as the expensive price, the somewhat difficult basket access, the requirement for extra purchases during the winter, and the non-fixed strap buckles.

With improvements over its predecessor, the Minu V2 can now carry youngsters weighing up to 22 kg and comes equipped with front and rear spring action suspension for a comfortable and supportive ride. It is perfect for napping or sitting up straight because it has an adjustable seat and leg rest.

A number of high-end brand features are included with this pram, such as an easy-access basket that can accommodate up to 9 kg of weight, a vented peekaboo glass and an extended UPF 50+ canopy. It is also appropriate for babies because a separate carry cot can be purchased separately.

The Minu V2 is distinguished by its fashionable appearance and variety of colour options. Like other high-end strollers, it is expensive, but the high-quality components and features make the purchase worthwhile.

Its big, easily accessible basket, adjustable leg rest and recline, all-wheel suspension, one-hand, one-step folding mechanism, and extensible UPF 50+ canopy have all been lauded by reviewers. Due to its lightweight (7.5 kg) design, it is ideal for parents who live in cities or travel frequently and need a small pram without compromising functionality.

Pros

Its lightweight design guarantees easy handling.

Remarkable suspension and stability despite its small size.

Easy-to-use one-handed folding mechanism.

Streamlined and contemporary look.

Cons

Expensive compared to other small prams.

Accessing the storage basket might be challenging.

Luxury pram with no compromises

Picture supplied Banana Baby

The Stokke Xplory X offers a combination of elegant styling and useful features, but it comes with a hefty price tag and a few cons.

The Xplory X is made of high-quality materials such as washable SPF 50 fabric, to guarantee longevity and protection for your child. Its special movable height feature makes it possible for parents and children to interact more effectively in a variety of situations.



Your youngster will travel in comfort thanks to the soft, cushioned seat insert. Swivel wheels and light-touch handling make traversing city streets simple and pleasurable.

Despite its fashionable placement, the forward-facing basket is not as roomy as it should be for useful storage. The Xplory X takes up a lot of room when folded, so it's not as small as one might think. It also requires two hands to fold.

With its unique look and interactive features like a height-adjustable seat and parent-facing positioning, the Stokke Xplory X is impressive. But its high price might put off some potential customers.



The Xplory X is something to think about if you value elegance and being connected with your kids as you stroll, especially if you're an urban parent with plenty of extra cash.

However, other travel systems might be a better option for people looking for extra features or better value for their money.

Pros

High-quality materials guarantee your child's protection and longevity.

A plush, ergonomic padded seat insert offers the best possible comfort.

Swivel wheels and light-touch handling.

Cons

The forward-facing basket is not roomy enough for useful storage.

The folding process takes up a lot of room and requires two hands.

Very expensive.

One of the most versatile prams

Picture supplied Baby Zone

Growing families will find the Silver Cross Wave versatile, since it may be used from birth up to 25 kg in single pushchair mode or several configurations with a carry cot and pushchair seat. Its sixteen configurations easily switch from single to double mode, meeting a variety of applications.

For parents who want both style and functionality, the pram stands out because of its luxurious aesthetics and robust construction.

The pram exhibits exceptional performance on many surfaces, thanks to its plush suspension and all-terrain wheels, which guarantee a seamless travel experience for infants. It is quite comfortable and easy to manoeuvre, although in double mode, getting to the storage basket gets a little difficult, even if it is still roomy and strong.

All things considered, the Silver Cross Wave is impressive due to its sophisticated style, cosy amenities, and versatility for expanding families. For parents who value convenience and style over visibility and mass, its high-quality construction and functionality make it a wise purchase.

Buy the Silver Cross Wave pram at Baby Zone for $2299.99.

Pros

Easily manoeuvrable including handlebars.

Roomy carrycot.

Excellent storage basket with a strong construction.

Rapid single-to-double mode conversion.

Cons

Extremely long when utilised with two infants.

In double mode, the lowest baby's visibility is reduced.

Best single to double pram

Picture supplied Milli + Coup

The Leo by Milly + Coup is designed to meet the needs of expanding families who want a pram that may be used as a single or double. With more than 30 variations, it's a complete answer for changing family demands.

Among the important characteristics is the smooth transition from single to double mode, which guarantees flexibility as your family expands. Leo is a rare double pram that has two full-sized seats, giving both kids plenty of room.



With its unparalleled versatility, it may be used with vehicle capsules, toddler boards, and bassinets.

Leo's design places a strong emphasis on comfort and convenience. Large wheels and a 4-wheel suspension system allow for smooth maneuverability - even when carrying two kids.



For maximum comfort, the roomy interior features an adjustable ventilation panel, a soft cotton knit lining, and an extra thick mattress. The UV cover also encourages sound sleep and provides 100 per cent sun protection.

On the other hand, the Milo2 Stroller by Milly + Coup is well-regarded because of its sturdy yet lightweight construction, weighing just 10kg. Its versatility and ease of use allow parents on the go to use it hassle-free, whether or not a bassinet is used from birth.

The Milo2 Pram was designed with input from Australian parents in mind, taking into account the particular requirements of Australian households.



With a smooth transition from single to double mode, it distinguishes out as one of the most convenient double strollers to lift and carry.

With a three-year manufacturer's guarantee and a 100-day free returns policy, Milly + Coup strollers provide expanding families with outstanding value and peace of mind.

Pros

Over 30 different configurations.

Two full-sized seats and a spacious cabin.

Built with high-quality materials and textiles.

3-year warranty.

Cons

Difficult to manoeuvre when in double mode.

Its premium features come at a higher price point.

Alternative premium-quality option

Picture supplied Mamas & Papas

Renowned for its robustness and adaptability, the Mamas & Papas Ocarro Pushchair is available in a number of packages, one of which is a four-piece beginning kit. Despite being more expensive than its mid-range rivals, its all-terrain capabilities make it popular.

Advantages include its easy manoeuvrability, elegant design, and smooth ride over many terrains. Cons include its sticky brakes and heavy chassis, though.

The Ocarro provides the youngster with more comfort and visibility than the iCandy Peach. The seat unit is commended for its comfort and versatility, even though the carrycot may be large and restrict visibility.

The Ocarro is appropriate from birth and provides options for using a seat unit or a carrycot. It is strong and handles smoothly despite its weight. Although it can be difficult to reach the under-seat basket, its all-terrain wheels function nicely.

Parents looking for flair and versatility might find a well-rounded package in the Mamas & Papas Ocarro Pushchair.



Its outstanding performance and comfort make it a worthwhile investment for everyday usage, even with a few shortcomings.

Pros

A comfortable journey over different terrain.

Exceptional handling, even on one hand.

Elegant style combined with high-quality materials.

A variety of reclining postures.

Cons

The car's heavy chassis makes getting in and out difficult.

Brakes might be difficult to release and sticky at times.

Restricted access to the under-seat basket.

The rain cover may tear after extended use.

The differences between prams and strollers explained

Strollers and prams are two different categories of baby transport gear, each designed for a certain stage of a child's growth.



A pram, sometimes referred to as a baby carriage, is a vehicle made especially for young children. The padded seat is flat and fully reclining, allowing the baby to rest peacefully on their back.



Large, durable wheels that are appropriate for outside use characterise prams, which offer babies a comfortable and safe environment.

Strollers, also known as pushchairs, are designed for older infants and toddlers who can sit up on their own.



Because strollers have more upright seats, kids can easily take in their environment.

They can be easily manoeuvred in crowded areas such as shopping malls or city streets because of their smaller, swivel wheels and adjustable seats that can be adjusted to varied degrees of reclining.



Furthermore, strollers are easier to fold and travel than prams because they are often lighter and more compact than them.

In conclusion, strollers are designed for older kids and toddlers and offer an upright seat position, mobility, and manoeuvrability, while prams are best suited for newborns because they have a fully reclined position and robust wheels for outside use.

Here are the different types of prams you can buy

Here is a breakdown of the many different types of prams on the Aussie market.

Traditional and full-sized prams

Also referred to as classic or vintage prams, these strollers have a sturdy frame and big, spoked wheels that are evocative of traditional styles.



They frequently have a bassinet attachment or a fully reclined seat, making them cosy places for your bub to sleep. Conventional strollers are ideal for leisurely outings in parks or on sidewalks.

Travel system prams

Conveniently designed, these prams may be used with baby car seats, making it simple to go from the pram to the vehicle.



Usually, they are made up of a flexible pram base or chassis that can hold a bassinet or car seat that may be removed.



Travel system strollers are perfect for parents who frequently travel with their infants because of their versatility.

Convertible prams

These strollers are adaptable and may be reconfigured to fit your child's growing needs.



They frequently include reversible seats that can be used as toddler chairs or as a bassinet for babies, depending on which way the padded seat faces.



Long-term use and adaptation to meet changing needs are features of convertible strollers.

All-terrain prams

Designed for outdoor adventures, all-terrain strollers are made to withstand rugged paths and uneven ground. They have sturdy frames, big pneumatic wheels with strong suspension, and long-lasting textiles.



All-terrain strollers are perfect for outdoor activities like running or hiking since they offer a comfortable ride for both parent and child.

Compact prams

Lightweight and portable, compact prams are perfect for city living or travel. For effortless mobility in congested areas, they have a streamlined appearance, smaller wheels, and a lightweight frame.



Compact strollers are useful for people who live in cities or travel frequently since they are folding and can be stowed in compact areas.

Tandem or double prams

Made for parents of several kids, these strollers may hold two youngsters in front of each other or side by side. For growing families, they provide a variety of seating configurations, including a toddler seat and bassinet or two toddler seats.

Jogging prams

Sometimes referred to as jogging strollers, jogging prams are designed for active parents who wish to work out alongside their children. Three sizable pneumatic wheels are featured on them, usually with a fixed front wheel for stability at faster speeds.



With their strong, lightweight frames and superior suspension systems, jogging strollers provide a comfortable and seamless running or jogging experience.

Features to look for when choosing a pram

Of course, this is a more comprehensive list of qualities to consider in a pram, with an emphasis on unique aspects of Australia. Just remember, there is no such thing as the ultimate pram.

A fully reclining seat - It is imperative to give priority to a pram that has a fully reclining seat or a bassinet attachment, especially for babies. This means that the seat recline angles should cover a lot. Seek for strollers with a lie-flat position, as this facilitates a baby's natural spine growth and enables them to take peaceful naps while on excursions.

Excellent safety features - Australian strollers need to meet stringent safety requirements, such as AS/NZS 2088:2013. Make sure the pram has a strong, well-built frame composed of premium materials, a safe harness system (typically a 5-point harness) and dependable, simple-to-engage-and-release brakes.

Adjustable handlebar for ergonomics - Select a pram with an adjustable handlebar to accommodate carers of varying heights and to ensure ergonomic pushing, which lessens strain on the back and wrists.

Maneuvrability and driving - Narrow pavements and uneven terrain are common in Australian metropolitan surroundings. Seek out strollers featuring front-facing swivel wheels to facilitate effortless manoeuvring, particularly in congested areas such as shopping malls or bustling streets. Additionally, take into account models that include suspension systems to lessen vibrations and offer a better ride on uneven terrain.

Storage space for everything you need - To accommodate necessities like wipes, snacks, spare clothing, and diapers, Australian parents must have plenty of space in their prams for storage. Extra storage pockets or compartments are a bonus for keeping smaller goods organised and easily accessible, and a stroller with a sizable under-seat basket is perfect.

Folding mechanism - For Australian families who travel frequently or take public transit, small and simple-to-fold strollers are a need. To make things easier, look for strollers that can be folded up into the boot of your car or stored in a room at home.

Good weather protection - A pram must have sufficient weather protection measures due to Australia's varied environment. To protect your child from damaging UV rays, make sure the pram has a roomy canopy or hood made of UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) fabric. Certain strollers include extra parts, such as mosquito nets, rain covers, or footmuffs, to offer protection in different weather scenarios.

Versatility - Select a pram that can grow with your child to accommodate your changing demands. Longevity and versatility are provided by modular pram systems that let you transition between toddler seats, car seats and bassinets. To ensure smooth transitions from the stroller to the automobile, look for compatibility with well-known car seat brands.

Made from durable and high-quality materials - Select prams with high-quality materials that are long-lasting, hygienic, and resilient to deterioration. To make sure your infant is comfortable in any weather, take into account elements like fabric breathability and water resistance.

Weight and size - A lightweight and small pram is beneficial for ease of use and transportation in Australia, where outdoor activities are popular. To make sure the pram fits comfortably into your lifestyle, take into account the weight of the pram when it is completely filled with accessories and its folded proportions.

Frequently asked questions

What should I consider when selecting a pram for a newborn in Australia?

We advise searching for a pram with a completely reclining seat for infants, a robust design, and dependable safety features. Selecting one that is suitable for the diverse terrain of Australia and provides adequate sun protection is also a smart move.

How can I find a high-quality yet affordable pram for under $1000 in Australia?

To keep costs under control, compare the characteristics of several strollers to find the best deal, or buy a lightly used one. We advise you to choose brands that have received good reviews and that provide good warranty or after-sale support.

Which prams are considered the best for both a toddler and a newborn in Australia?

Take into consideration strollers that can be folded up to fit both a toddler and a baby, including those with integrated bassinets or double configurations. A pram that is simple to handle and modify can be a useful tool for kids of various developmental stages.

What are some of the most recommended luxury prams available in the Australian market?

High-end prams with unique features, robust construction, and appealing designs are lauded for their Bugaboo, Stokke, and Joolz models. These manufacturers frequently provide strollers with high-quality components, long warranties, and a distinctively stylish design.

What features make a pram suitable for travel within Australia?