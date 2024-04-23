'Does chocolate poison goats?' The answer may be harder to find in the future

Sue would like Steve to appreciate his good fortune. "You obviously have not been a teacher. Lunch break? That time when you run around making sure your lab is set up properly, that you have the printed copies you need, that you speak to half a dozen students about their urgent questions on their assignment due last week, and just as you think you might have a moment to have a bite to eat, or a mouthful of that now cold coffee, you have a phone call from a parent, or the boss, or someone else wanting, needing or demanding that you drop everything and do something for them right now."