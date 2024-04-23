Trump, a triple treat of sport and more on for this week

Donald Trump is on trial, the first former US president to face criminal prosecution. He is accused of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Trump is also the presumptive Republican nomination for the next presidential election to be held in November - so far the prospect he might be convicted does not seem to have dented his popularity. In the MSNBC podcast Prosecuting Donald Trump, veteran prosecutors Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord discuss and dissect the cases against Trump. The current trial is just one of many Trump faces and, not unexpectedly when it comes to anything to do with Trump, it's been a bit of a wild ride already. A second Trump presidency wouldn't just affect the US, it would affect Australia and the rest of the world (for good or ill, depending on your point of view).