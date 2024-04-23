Trump, a triple treat of sport and more on for this week

Donald Trump is on trial, the first former US president to face criminal prosecution. He is accused of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Trump is also the presumptive Republican nomination for the next presidential election to be held in November - so far the prospect he might be convicted does not seem to have dented his popularity. In the MSNBC podcast Prosecuting Donald Trump, veteran prosecutors Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord discuss and dissect the cases against Trump. The current trial is just one of many Trump faces and, not unexpectedly when it comes to anything to do with Trump, it's been a bit of a wild ride already. A second Trump presidency wouldn't just affect the US, it would affect Australia and the rest of the world (for good or ill, depending on your point of view).
It's a triple treat for Canberra sporting fans this week as the AFL, Super Rugby and NRL pay their respects to the Anzac tradition.The GWS Giants are bracing for their biggest crowd in almost a decade when they host the Brisbane Lions at Manuka Oval on Thursday. The ACT Brumbies are next off the list. They play against the Wellington Hurricanes in an afternoon blockbuster at Canberra Stadium as they try to land a major blow against a trans-Tasman rival. Just over 24 hours later the Canberra Raiders will complete the sporting hat-trick at GIO Stadium when they seek redemption against the Cronulla Sharks. It's a sport lover's dream four-day stretch so get ready for some action. See: premier.ticketek.com.
Anzac Day on April 25 reminds us there are many stories about Australians in wartime. The Shoe-Horn Sonata by John Misto is fiction based on true events. It tells of two nurses who were freed from a Japanese prisoner of war camp in Sumatra in 1945 where they and thousands of other people had suffered - and many died - then were all but forgotten after World War II. Half a century later, the women are reunited for a documentary and confront the past - a period of brutality punctuated by moments of heroism, tenderness and even a gentle humour - and each other. It's on at the Mill Theatre, Dairy Road until Saturday April 27. See: events.humanitix.com.
The Polly Waffle was a delicious confection of marshmallow covered in wafer and milk chocolate. Nestle discontinued it in 2009 but in 2019 Menz Confectionery bought the brand and has brought out Polly Waffle Bites, a smaller sweet based on the original. You might have to hunt around a bit but no doubt they will become more widely available soon.
If you're looking for an outdoor activity, Family Orienteering at the National Arboretum might be just the thing. Until Monday April 29, pick up a map and clue sheet from the Village Centre Information Desk (9am to 4pm) and head out on a letter search to solve a puzzle. No booking is required. Cost is $5 a family. See: nationalarboretum.act.gov.au.
