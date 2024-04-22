The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

Negative gearing and capital gains reform 'could save $60b': PBO

Dana Daniel
By Dana Daniel
Updated April 23 2024 - 7:42am, first published 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government could save the federal budget $60 billion over a decade by reforming negative gearing and capital gains tax, new modelling from the Parliamentary Budget Office shows.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dana Daniel

Dana Daniel

Senior Political Reporter

Dana Daniel is Senior Political Reporter for The Canberra Times, based in the federal press gallery. Dana investigates and writes about federal politics, government and the public service. She was previously a Federal Health Reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Contact her on dana.daniel@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.