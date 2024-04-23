First tick of approval for Federal Golf Course redevelopment

Federal Golf Club has had a breakthrough in its long-running redevelopment plan, with one of its three development applications getting the tick of approval.
However those who oppose the retirement village project say the fight is not over, with two more applications yet to be approved.
The ACT planning authority approved the club's application for earthworks and demolition at the Red Hill property, subject to a raft of conditions.
It was one of three applications the club, in partnership with Sydney developer MBark, submitted in February.
The application sought approval for the demolition of parts of the course, but no buildings, and earthworks to create new holes as part of the golf course redesign.
The construction of a new pond and temporary access road were also included.
Applications for the subdivision of the land and the construction of a $103.5 million retirement village are still under consideration.
In its notice of decision, the planning authority said the earthworks application was approved because it met the relevant rules and criteria of the Territory Plan and the Planning and Development Act 2007.
Federal Golf Club general manager Lloyd Miller said the club welcomed the decision.
He said the approved works included "important water capture and storage elements critical to the financial sustainability of the club".
Discussions about the club's future and redevelopment have been under way for about 10 years.
In this latest proposal, the club has partnered with retirement village owner and operator MBark to build 125 apartments and houses on a six-hectare portion of the golf course.
Under the agreement with MBark, the club will receive about $19 million from the development.
The authority received 323 written representations, majority of which were not in support of the development. It noted 101 submissions were in favour of the proposal.
However the authority noted the representations were in relation to the development and subdivision as well, not the earthworks alone.
This approval does not necessarily mean the other development applications would be approved, the authority wrote in its notice of decision.
Friends of Federal Fairways, a group formed in opposition of the redevelopment, said the approval "means nothing" until the conditions are met and the other applications are approved.
"The fact that there has been no decision on either the application for the subdivision or the housing development means ACT Planning is still looking at these applications," the group's public officer Jane Seaborn said.
She said the group would consider the decision in more detail in the coming days.
The notice of decision stated Transport Canberra and City Services and Icon Water did not support the proposal.
Other entities, including the Environment Protection Authority, Evoenergy and the Conservator of Flora and Fauna, supported the proposal subject to conditions.
The Conservator noted the development may displace the large population of Eastern Grey Kangaroos that live on the golf course.
"Kangaroos will be displaced from the development footprint in the long-term, but they may be displaced from a larger area during construction due to the construction noise and activity," it wrote.
The Conservator recommended the developer uses fencing to reduce the chance of vehicle collisions with kangaroos if they flee the site.
It also advised the developer to consider how the kangaroo population would be managed close to the retirement village, such as educating residents and constructing fences.
Before works can begin, the developer must obtain a statement of acceptance from Icon Water regarding the water and sewerage networks and an erosion and sediment control plan must be endorsed by the Environment Protection Authority.
No works, including demolition or earthworks, can commence until the developer has satisfied the requirements by all entities outlined in the notice.
Mr Miller said the club was reviewing the notice of decision and would "only proceed with development in accordance with the final conditions of this and any other approvals received for the project".
