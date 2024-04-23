Appeal for witnesses to Stirling road rage incident

Anyone who witnessed a road rage incident in Stirling last month is urged to come forward to police.
A driver of a red Mazda RX-8 allegedly got out of their car and confronted a driver of a Nissan at around 5pm on Thursday, March 28.
The alleged altercation took place on the intersection of Hindmarsh Drive and Namatjira Drive.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage of the area or of the alleged incident.
Anyone with information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7711154. Information can be provided anonymously.
